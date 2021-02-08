Indian independent software vendors fast moving to Oracle Cloud

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) A large number of Indian independent software vendors (ISVs) including GOFRUGAL, Medexpert, Ameyo and Information Dynamics, among others are choosing to run their business critical applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to improve application performance and accelerate business growth, the company said on Monday.

Other midsize independent software vendors that have moved to Oracle Cloud include Jocata, IBSFINtech, Invensoft, TecWink, QuarkCube.IO, amongst others.

Oracle has two local cloud regions in the country — in Mumbai and Hyderabad — and promises independent software vendors “guaranteed” high performance with enterprise Service Level Agreement (SLAs) and “best-in-class” security, along with autonomous data management capabilities.

“Indian ISVs are redefining the global technology landscape, helping organizations improve agility, accelerate innovation and boost productivity,” Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, said in a statement.

“Many are running their cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) offerings on OCI have been able to significantly improve application performance and unlock more value for their customers.”

In addition to performance, another driving factor for ISVs selecting Oracle Cloud is its pricing structure.

Oracle said its Cloud infrastructure received the highest satisfaction score as well as the biggest year-over-year score increase amongst all Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers in IDC’s latest CloudPath survey1 of 935 IaaS customers.

A further 86 per cent of respondents said they expect their investment in Oracle IaaS (OCI) to increase in the future.

“With OCI, our customers have gained a more flexible, scalable and sustainable cloud platform, and have reported much better application performance, with 50 per cent lesser spends,” said Santhana Gopalan R, CTO of GOFRUGAL Technologies, a digital-first company offering cloud and mobile ERP solutions to Retail, Restaurant and Distribution businesses.

Arpit Vashishtha, Head-Cloud Infrastructure, Ameyo, which offers omni-channel contact centre capabilities to over 2000 customers globally, also said that the company has greatly benefited from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“We wanted to consistently delight our customers, but were facing performance challenges and pricing variations with our previous cloud provider,” Vashishtha said.

“With OCI, we have overcome these challenges and gained a high availability and scalable infrastructure, which further encourages us to offer new services to our customers. We have also reduced our costs significantly.”

–IANS

gb/na