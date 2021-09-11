Indian rocket startup Skyroot signs MoU with Dept of Space

- Advertisement -

Chennai, Sep 11 (IANS) Private rocket startup Skyroot Aerospace Pvt Ltd and the Department of Space signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Saturday.

As per the MoU, Skyroot Aerospace can access the facilities and expertise of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) towards the development and testing of subsystems/systems of its rockets.

“The MoU will enable the company to undertake multiple tests and access the facilities at various ISRO centres and also enable it to avail technical expertise of ISRO for testing and qualifying their space launch vehicle systems and subsystems,” ISRO said.

“After months of working with ISRO after signing an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) earlier this year, we at Skyroot Aerospace are humbled to be part of the evolving framework for private space activities in India with the signing the first MoU for testing rocket hardware at ISRO facilities,” Pawan Chandana, CEO, Skyroot Aerospace, said.

