Indian rocket to launch 36 OneWeb satellites on Oct 23

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian space agency will fly its rocket carrying 36 satellites of OneWeb early on October 23.

According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the launch of its rocket Geosynchrounous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV MkIII) with 36 satellites of OneWeb is scheduled on October 23 at 12.07 a.m.

It said that, the cryogenic engine stage and the equipment bay assembly has been completed. The satellites are encapsulated and assembled in the rocket and final checks are in progress.

NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL), the commercial arm of the ISRO, has signed two contracts with Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) for launching the latter’s broadband communication satellites in low earth orbit.

“The total launch mass will be six ton,” the official told IANS.

Another set of 36 satellites from OneWeb is planned to be put into orbit in January 2023.

“One additional launch will take place this year and three more are targeted for early next year to complete the constellation,” OneWeb had said.

OneWeb is a joint venture between India’s Bharti Global and the UK government.

The satellite company plans to have a constellation of 650 satellites in low-earth orbit to offer communication services.

