Infinix HOT 10S launched in India in two storage variants

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Infinix, a premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, on Thursday launched a new smartphone “HOT 10S” that comes in two storage variants.

The 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 9,999, while the 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 10,999 and the smartphone offers four colour options.

The refreshing new HOT 10S is a no-compromise smartphone for the new-age multi-tasking users and pro-level gamers, the company said in a statement.

The smartphone features a 6.82-inch HD+ Cinematic display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate along with DTS Surround Sound.

Infinix HOT 10S comes with a Helio G85 Octa-Core 64-bit processor, which has an ANTUTU score of 207719. It has a CPU clock speed of up to 2 GHz speed and a highly efficient 12nm production process, the company said.

It is backed by the MediatekHyperEngine technology for intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory; smoother performance even in games with extra action; enhanced power efficiency and network connectivity, it added.

The HOT 10S sports a 48MP AI Triple rear camera with f/1.79 large aperture and quad-LED flash, a 2MP depth sensor to capture perfect wide shots.

On the front, the smartphone features an 8MP AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and two LED flash installed on both of its sides.

Both the cameras come with multiple modes like AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, Document mode, AR Shots, Short Video, Custom Bokeh and more.

It features a massive 6000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The battery gives a standby time of more than 55 days, delivering up to 27 hours of nonstop video playback, 17 hours of gaming, 52 hours of 4G talk-time, 182 hours of music playback, and 17 hours of web surfing, the company claimed.

The phone also features a face unlock feature and a multifunctional fingerprint sensor that is not just for unlocking the smartphone but also for accepting calls, dismissing alarms, and quick-start apps.

–IANS

vc/vd