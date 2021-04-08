Infosys wins ArcelorMittal digital contract

Adv.

Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Global software major Infosys on Thursday said it won a contract for digital transformation of steel maker ArcelorMittal’s IT operations.

“As part of the deal, we will deliver next-generation application and business process management (BPM) services to ArcelorMittal,” the city-based firm said in a statement.

Infosys will work with the London-based steel and mining firm’s European arm and share its best practice to optimise, stabilise and transform its IT landscape.

“We will also set up a BPM service in ArcelorMittal Europe’s business centre of excellence,” it said.

The deal will strengthen the outsourcing firm’s presence in Europe and enable it to maximise synergies across the steel maker’s group worldwide.

