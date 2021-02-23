ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Instagram adding easier access for people with eating disorders

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 23 (IANS) Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram is adding resources for people affected by eating disorders to its social platform.

If users search for hashtags or content that’s potentially related to disordered eating, the company will guide that user to resources or help lines provided by the National Eating Disorders Association (or NEDA) in the US, as well as others in the UK, Australia and Canada.

This article contains some discussion of eating disorders. If you’re struggling with one, you can contact NEDA’s support line, and if you’re concerned about a family member, resources are available from the Families Empowered and Supporting Treatment of Eating Disorders organization, reports The Verge.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram said that currently, it tries to blur out potentially triggering content in search results, and it does direct people to generalized crisis support, but it should now direct users to resources specifically designed around eating disorders.

In its blog, the photo-sharing platform also said that it plans to show the resources if someone is trying to share eating disorder-related content, or “if a friend is concerned about something they see posted and wants to offer support.”

As part of its National Eating Disorders Awareness Week programme, the company said it’s planning to work with community leaders to publish Reels that “encourage positive body image, push back against weight stigma and harmful stereotypes, and show that all bodies are worthy and deserve to be celebrated.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the post, this is the third time that Instagram has worked on content for NEDA week.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTeens may be bullied more by their friends
Next articleCovid infection not linked to stillbirth: Study
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, Watch 3 get ECG support in more...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Samsung has started rolling out support for electrocardiogram readings and blood pressure monitoring on its Galaxy Watch Active...

HP introduces first consumer PCs made with ocean-bound plastics

MoU signed for setting up innovation campus in Telangana

TECNO announces brand-connect initiative 'TECNO India Virtual Run'

NASA releases audio from Mars, video of Perseverance landing

Covid infection not linked to stillbirth: Study

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021