ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Instagram to stop adults messaging teens who don't follow them

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Facebook-owned Instagram said on Tuesday that it is introducing a new feature that prevents adults from sending messages to people under 18 who dont follow them.

If an adult tries to message a teen who doesn’t follow him, he will receive a notification that DM isn’t an option. Teen users will also be shown safety prompts when messaging ‘suspicious’ adults.

“We have banned adults from direct messaging teenagers who don’t follow them and introduce ‘safety prompts’ that will be shown to teens when they DM adults who have been ‘exhibiting potentially suspicious behaviour’,” Instagram said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said that suspicious behaviour could include sending “a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18.”

Safety prompts will give teenage users the option to report or block adults who are messaging them.

The prompts will remind young users not to feel pressured to respond to messages and to “be careful sharing photos, videos, or information with someone you don’t know”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram said that this feature will be available in some countries this month, while it will be available globally “soon”.

The photo-sharing app acknowledged that while many people are honest about their age, young people can lie about their date of birth.

“To address this challenge, we’re developing new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning technology to help us keep teens safer and apply new age-appropriate features,” the company noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram also announced a new Parents’ Guide with expert partners for more countries, including India.

–IANS

na/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle cuts Play Store fee to 15% globally including India
Next articleJioPages now available for Android TV users
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Balakrishna's passion for cinema unmatchable: Pragya Jaiswal

What's in a name? Ask Bollywood's 'Gods'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Raj, Rahul and Prem don't set the heartbeats racing as youth icons anymore. Bollywood is increasingly returning to its roots,...

Elliot Page: I would ask my mom if I could be a boy someday

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Elliot Page has opened up about his new identity. The 34-year-old came out as a transgender man...

Leah Remini: My daughter thinks I'm ridiculous

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actress Leah Remini says her daughter Sofia thinks she is ridiculous. The Hollywood star, who rose to fame as...

Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be fit but her upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" pushed her...

Emma Willis nervous about hosting 'The Voice' live

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) TV presenter Emma Willis will be hosting the reality show "The Voice", and she admits being nervous.Willis is hosting...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates