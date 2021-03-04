ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Instagram unveils new stickers to celebrate women's day

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Facebook-owned photo-sharing platform Instagram on Thursday released a new set of stickers ahead of the International Women’s Day 2021 — celebrated on March 8.

The photo-sharing platform said that the new stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers, mothers and communities that support women.

These stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers who assumed so much responsibility through the pandemic, with mothers, those among the limb disability community, with elderly Asian women who faced racism, and all the communities of support that have sparked joy in the lives of women all over the world, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stickers were designed by five artists to bring to life the experiences of disabled women, healthcare workers, motherhood, queer/trans women and more.

Users can also add these new stickers illustrated by diverse women around the world in their own stories.

Last month, social media giants Facebook and Instagram released stickers, AR effects and filters to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhatsApp introduces one on one calling from Desktop app
Next articleSony announces 6 PlayStation VR games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on "iPad Mini Pro" and could come as soon as "in the second half...

Vivo brings VISION+ to boost mobile photography culture

Jabra launches new headset for Rs 10,922

Why this rocky 'super-Earth' is an astronomer's dream

New way to halt excessive inflammation

TikTok makes it easier for creators to connect with fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021