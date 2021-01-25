Integrated weapons system design centre opened in Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Vice-President M.Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated the Integrated Weapons System Design Centre at DRDO’s APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex here on Monday.

The facility would enhance the capability in design and development of command and control systems for surface-to-air missile (SAM) systems and ballistic missile defence (BMD) systems, said Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The DRDO officials explained that the centre would give thrust to the overall system design and evaluation methodology for state-of-the-art missile systems and would help in improving the performance of missiles. This would play a major role in the realisation of highly complex futuristic aerospace and defence systems.

The DRDO officials briefed Naidu on the various ongoing projects and technological developments of missile complex laboratories — Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) and Research Centre Imarat (RCI).

He also showcased a range of indigenously developed missile systems and avionics technologies. The Vice-President evinced keen interest in DRDO technologies and various test facilities being used for advanced technology developments.

Addressing the DRDO fraternity, he complimented the scientists for their hard work and dedication even during the nationwide lockdown and said the efforts by DRDO have led to the phenomenal technological advancements in the form of a series of successful missions such as HSTDV, SMART, ATGM, NGARM, HELINA, NAG, BRAHMOS etc.

He mentioned that the DRDO is an epitome and torchbearer of scientific social responsibility and is a place of eternal learning. The role played by the DRDO during the pandemic has set an example for others to emulate.

He said that the development of a range of indigenous defence systems by DRDO has given confidence to the Indian government for banning import of 101 items.

Remembering former President Kalam, Naidu said the scientific institutions of the country should never work in the incremental mode. He praised the scientists for maintaining the legacy of Kalam and encouraged the scientific community to continuously attempt to leapfrog in scientific endeavours.

He said Kalam wanted India to become a superpower and mentioned that the scientists have the calibre to make “Atmanirbhar Bharat”. He said it is important to hold hands of young techno-preneurs, industries, academia, guide them and move together to build a strong and technologically superior country. We have made commendable achievements in missiles and hoped that by doing so we might become top exporter in the field of missiles, he added.

Naidu also inaugurated a new missile technology exposition and seminar hall in the same campus. The exposition would display missile technologies and weapon systems and the centre would be the backbone for outreach activities. This hall is a part of knowledge management initiatives taken up by the Missile Complex to provide an interactive platform for continuous learning and fostering technical excellence among the missile community. It would be a hub for organising scientific expositions, structured training programmes on virtual platforms and technical lectures for the benefit of DRDO community.

The Vice-President commended the work being done by DRDO under the dynamic leadership of G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO. M.S.R. Prasad, Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems, was also present during the visit and explained about the various missile technologies.

–IANS

ms/khz