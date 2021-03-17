ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Internet access spending improves academic outcomes: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 17 (IANS) Spending more time on Internet improved academic performance and also led to more disciplinary problems among students, said a US-based study.

The study published in the Journal of Marketing Research indicated that it also led to an improvement in commended performance in math, reading, writing and social studies.

Interestingly, the researchers noted these improvements were stronger for students who lived in counties with greater internet access.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Investments in internet access provide clear and meaningful academic benefits yet schools need to implement policies to address increased disciplinary issues such as cyberbullying,” said researcher Vikas Mittal, Professor at Rice University in the US.

For the study, the team created a multiyear dataset (2000-14) of 1,243 school districts representing more than 9,000 Texas public schools.

The team measured internet access spending, 11 academic performance indicators and 47 types of school disciplinary problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

It used econometric techniques to develop causal estimates linking internet access spending to academic performance and disciplinary problems.

Using student earning, the researchers calculated the economic impact of increased annual internet spending.

The team also calculated how much economic benefit a school district’s internet access would bring students during their lifetimes.

ADVERTISEMENT

It found that a $600,000 increase in annual internet access spending produces a financial gain of nearly $820,000 to $1.8 million per school district, together with losses from disciplinary problems totaling $25,800 to $53,440.

–IANS

vc/khz/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleWhat makes Jisshu Sengupta’s autobiography ‘Abahaman: My Journey So Far’ important?
Next articleAmandeep Sindhu’s mom cried seeing her on ‘Teri Meri Ikk Jindri’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Dell launches 17 next gen servers to help firms decode data

Sennheiser launches in-ear headphones at Rs 29,990

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) German audio brand Sennheiser on Wednesday launched IE 300 in-ear headphones in the Indian market at Rs 29,990.Powered...

Nokia to lay off 10K employees, plans investment in 5G, Cloud

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Nokia has announced it will lay off 10,000 employees in the next two years as part of its...

OPPO Reno5 F with a quad-camera setup launched

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has launched its new smartphone 'OPPO Reno5 F' with a quad-camera setup and MediaTek chipset.The...

3 in 4 Indians believe antibodies develop post 1st Covid dose

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) With the Covid-19 vaccination drives in progress, 74 per cent Indians believe that antibodies develop just after taking...

Chinese investor exits Koo's parent company

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Existing investors, along with a few prominent Indians, have bought out Chinese venture capital firm Shunwei Capital's minority...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates