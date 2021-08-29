HomeWorldTechnology

Internet bullies are just as mean in real life: Study

By Glamsham Bureau
Internet bullies are just as mean in real life: Study
- Advertisement -

New York, Aug 29 (IANS) If you think the internet is responsible for making people more aggressive when engaging in political talks online, then you might be wrong as new research suggests that it just makes the behaviour of aggressive people more visible.

According to Daily Mail, the study, from the political science department at Aarhus University, debunks the long-held theory that people are only nasty while posting anonymously online.

- Advertisement -

The study, published in the American Political Science Review, found that people who are nice may choose to avoid all political discussions online — whether the forums are hostile or not.

The researchers did find that the hostility levels of online political discussions are worse than offline discussions, but that the frequency of behaviour was about the same online and in real life.

- Advertisement -

The study indicated that “aggression is not an accident triggered by unfortunate circumstances, but a strategy (hostile people) employ to get what they want including a feeling of status and dominance in online networks”.

As per the report, the researchers began the paper with an apparent dig at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who was named the Time Magazine ‘Person of the Year’ in 2010.

- Advertisement -

“Facebook wants to populate the wilderness, tame the howling mob and turn the lonely, antisocial world of random chance into a friendly world,” the Time Magazine article on Zuckerberg reads, as cited by the researchers.

The researchers noted that efforts from social media giants to get people to engage in civil discussions on topics such as politics have failed spectacularly.

“Online discussions about politics turned out to be nasty, brutish and not nearly short enough,” the researchers wrote.

–IANS

vc/vd

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDrake reveals 'Certified Lover Boy' Sept 3 release in cryptic video
Next articleExplained: Why Delta Covid variant spreads like wildfire
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,328FansLike
43,046FollowersFollow
6,121FollowersFollow
57,418FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv