Internet goes dark for many as Akamai suffers outage

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Web services company Akamai Technologies on Thursday suffered a massive outage, leading to several websites facing downtime, including in India, like Zomato.

The company, which provides one of the world’s largest content delivery networks (CDNs), said in a tweet that it was experiencing a service disruption.

“We are actively investigating the issue and will provide an update in 30 minutes,” it posted.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal tweeted that their app was down, due to a widespread Akamai outage.

“Our teams are working to ensure all orders placed are delivered in time,” he said.

Paytm, Disney+ Hostar, Sony LIV, Paytm, PlayStation Network (PSN), among others were down for many users around the world.

Social media users reported widespread outage globally.

“This is causing a huge outage all over Europe and the US. In the Netherlands, none of the major banks are reachable. Nobody can do any online payments at the moment. Hopefully this is resolved quickly,” one Twitter user posted.

“Google Chat web down, iOS/Android up. Workspace fine. @AmericanAir web up, iOS/Android app down,” another user said.

Last week, several major Australian banks, including lenders Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and ANZ, on Thursday suffered website crashes affecting users.

According to the tracking site Downdetector, issues were reported with the sites of ANZ, Westpac, St George, ME bank, Macquarie Bank, Allianz, and the Commonwealth Bank.

Australian tech commentator Trevor Long suggested that problems with web services company Akamai could be behind the wave of issues.

Earlier this month, an internal problem at another large CDN, Fastly, prompted an hour-long outage at several high-profile websites including Amazon, Reddit, and the UK government site.

–IANS

