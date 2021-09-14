iOS 14.8, iPadOS 14.8 released with security updates

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 14 (IANS) Apple has released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for iPhone as well as for iPad users with an important security fix.

The iOS 14.8 update provides fixes for the CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says may have been exploited.

The iOS 14.8 update can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app.

To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released a new version if iPadOS 14, reports MacRumors.

In addition, Apple has also released watchOS 7.6.2 with similar security fixes for Apple Watch Series 3 and later.

Apple is expected to launch ‘iOS 15’ to the public soon and new iPhone 13 units will likely ship with a pre-installed version of the operating system, the report said.

Historically, Apple has released new iOS versions about a week after its September event, but ‘iOS 14’ was released one day after Apple’s September 15 “Time Flies” event in 2020.

This year’s “California Streaming” event is on Tuesday, which means if ‘iOS 14’ is any indicator of the company’s new release schedule, ‘iOS 15’ could come out as early as Wednesday.

–IANS

wh/ksk/