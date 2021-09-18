iPad mini's A15 Bionic chip isn't as fast as iPhone 13's

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 18 (IANS) Apple introduced the iPad mini and the iPhone 13 Pro with latest A15 Bionic chip, but benchmark results reveal that despite having the same GPU as iPhone 13 Pro, the 2021 iPad mini has a slower processor clock speed.

The chip is downclocked to 2.9GHz in the iPad mini, compared to 3.2GHz in all iPhone 13 models, that reduces performance by 2 per cent to 8 per cent in benchmark tests, reports MacRumors.

- Advertisement -

In early Geekbench 5 results, the new iPad mini has average single-core and multi-core scores of around 1,595 and 4,540, compared to averages of around 1,730 and 4,660 for the iPhone 13 Pro.

The new iPad mini is up to 40 per cent faster in single-core performance and up to 70 per cent faster in multi-core performance compared to the previous-generation iPad mini with an A12 chip.

- Advertisement -

The iPad mini comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

The all-screen design is enabled by moving Touch ID to the top button of the iPad mini. Touch ID delivers the same ease of use and secure authentication users know and love — to unlock the iPad mini, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

- Advertisement -

A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows.

The iPad mini with advanced cameras, Center Stage and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enables new ways for users to capture photos and videos.

–IANS

wh/ksk/