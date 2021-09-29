iPad retains dominance with 58% revenue share in tablet market: Report

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 29 (IANS) Apple has managed to retain its dominance in the tablet market as the company’s popular iPad series recorded a sizeable 58 per cent revenue share during the second quarter of this year, a report said.

According to Strategy Analytics, the Cupertino-based giant, along with Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Samsung, filled the top five spots for tablet application processor revenue share in Q2 2021.

- Advertisement -

However, the iPhone maker was able to take a huge lead over its competitors with a 58 per cent revenue share with its iPads, GizmoChina reported.

Meanwhile, Intel took the second spot, only accounting for a revenue share of 14 per cent during the same period.

- Advertisement -

“After registering five straight quarters of shipment growth, the tablet AP market declined 8 percent year on year in unit terms Q2, 2021,” Strategy Analytics’ Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies Services, Sravan Kundojjala, said in a statement.

“However, compared to Q2 2019, the tablet AP market saw a 23 per cent shipment growth. Despite shipment weakness, tablet AP revenues continue to hold up well, driven by robust average selling prices,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Kundojjala also said that MediaTek saw its tablet AP shipments grow 19 per cent in Q2, driven by increased traction for its Helio P chips.

Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek is on track to ship its highest ever annual tablet AP shipments in 2021.

–IANS

vc/vd