iPhone 12 drives Apple smartphone sales to new levels

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Strong demand for the iPhone 12 series has led Apple log March quarter record for iPhones at $47.9 billion, growing 66 per cent year-over-year.

The iPhone performance was consistently strong across the world as Apple grew strong double digits in each geographic segment and set March quarter records in most markets.

“The iPhone 12 is the most popular. But we did see very strong sales of the Pro portion of the family as well, the Pro Plus the Pro Max,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the earnings call on Wednesday.

“With unmatched 5G capability, the best camera system ever in an iPhone and advanced durability from ceramic shield, this family of devices is popular with both upgraders and new customers alike,” Cook added.

The company said that its active installed base of iPhones has reached a new all-time high.

“In the US, the latest survey of consumers from 451 Research indicates customer satisfaction of over 99 per cent for the iPhone 12 family,” said Luca Maestri, Senior Vice President and CFO.

The company last week unveiled an all-new purple finish for iPhone 12 and 12 Mini.

Apple reported a March quarter record of $89.6 billion revenue, an increase of over $31 billion or 54 per cent from a year ago. The company grew very strong double digits in each of its product categories.

–IANS

