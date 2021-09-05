'iPhone 13' MagSafe cases pictured in Twitter video

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 5 (IANS) A now-deleted video allegedly showed silicone cases for the “iPhone 13 Pro Max,” a clip that seemingly confirms the expected “iPhone 13” name of the upcoming Apple product launches.

Posted to Twitter on August 30, the video starts by showing a collection of cases in white boxes, surrounded by elastic bands, reports AppleInsider.

Each are labelled “iPhone 13 Pro Max Silicone Case,” as well as a MagSafe label, the report said.

The video then pans to show more stacks of cases in packaging, indicating it was filmed at a manufacturing facility or distribution hub, it added.

Days after the initial publication of the video, it has since been taken down from the account, with no further explanation offered. It had achieved just over 4,000 views on Twitter before being pulled off.

The Twitter account has relatively few posts to it, at least compared to other leakers, and so doesn’t have much of a track record for accuracy.

Supply chain checks from July indicated Apple will continue with the “iPhone 13” naming convention, as well as using its “mini,” “Pro,” and “Pro Max” suffixes.

On August 26, a packaging leak also seemed to confirm the “iPhone 13” name would be used.

The tech giant is expected to unveil the upcoming iPhone 13 series on September 14, a report said earlier.

The upcoming series will go on pre-orders from September 17 and it is said to go on sale starting September 24 in the market, it added.

–IANS

vc/vd