iPhone SE Plus may launch next year, iPhone SE 3 postponed

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Oct 27 (IANS) Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of iPhone SE 3 and it is expected to launch another model called iPhone SE Plus next year.

According to display analyst Ross Young, Apple is looking to launch the iPhone SE Plus next year. It could have a 4.7-inch display, which is the same as the iPhone 8 and last year’s iPhone SE 2, reports Digital Trends.

- Advertisement -

Young suggests that the upcoming iPhone SE Plus will support 5G networks, making it Apple’s cheapest 5G-supported device.

In terms of appearance, one can expect the iPhone 8 design language with a home button-embedded Touch ID. The iPhone SE 3 may come with a wide notch cut out, but the screen size will be smaller in comparison and it will include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor quite similar to the iPad models.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone SE 3, on the other hand, is poised to feature a display of 5.7-inch to 6.1-inch size.

The new phone will have the new chipset — the 5nm A15 Bionic, adding support for 5G networks. Price-wise, the phone is expected to cost the same as the iPhone SE (2020) in China and around the world — CNY3299, or $399.

- Advertisement -

The production for the SE 3 should start around December 2021.

The iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple’s A13 Bionic chipset with a third-generation neural engine. It houses two cameras, one on the back and the other one at the front.

–IANS

wh/vd