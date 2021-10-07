IPO-bound Netcore Cloud hires veteran Ramesh Srinivasan as CEO

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Marketing technology company Netcore Cloud on Thursday announced the appointment of veteran Ramesh Srinivasan as CEO for its India operations, as the software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform prepares for its upcoming IPO in the next 18 months.

Srinivasan has worked at companies like Microsoft, Tyco, Verizon, Schneider Electric and Oracle.

He will lead sales and marketing, CSM, partnership and alliances teams to help drive growth for the company in the country.

“Srinivasan possesses demonstrated leadership abilities, which are vital assets for a company like Netcore Cloud that is rapidly expanding and preparing for an IPO,” said Commenting on the appointment, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Cloud.

Srinivasan has built, implemented and managed the sales and marketing programmes in publicly traded and start-up environments, creating sustainable and long-term business growth and rewards.

“Netcore Cloud is a pioneer in intelligent marketing, and I am confident we will continue to build products and services that will help marketers maximize marketing investments and increase customer engagement,” said Srinivasan.

Headquartered in Mumbai with 11 offices across the world, Netcore Cloud currently empowers touchpoints between marketers and customers, for over 5,000 clients in 18 countries, delivering 12 billion emails and tracking 100 billion events a month.

Netcore Cloud has onboarded reputed brands like MaxLife Insurance, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered, Flipkart, Myntra, Miss Amara, Airtel, Disney Hotstar, Canon, Puma, Tobi, EaseMyTrip, PizzaHut and McDonald’s.

–IANS

na/