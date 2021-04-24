Adv.
WorldTechnology

iQOO 7 5G likely to be priced at Rs 34,999 in India

Chinese behemoth BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO's upcoming smartphone iQOO 7 5G is reportedly launching in India

By Glamsham Bureau
iQOO 7 5G in India
Chinese behemoth BBK Group’s smartphone brand iQOO’s upcoming smartphone iQOO 7 5G is reportedly launching in India at Rs 34,999.

The company is all set to launch two new smartphones – iQOO 7 5G and IQOO 7 Legend 5G – under its iQOO 7 series in India on April 26.

GizmoChina, citing other sources, reported that iQOO 7 5G might be a rebranded version of iQOO Neo5, which was announced in February in China.

A Geekbench listing suggested that India may receive a 12GB RAM variant of the iQOO 7 5G. However, the device could be also available in lower RAM variants in the country.

The IQOO 7 5G is expected to arrive with a 6.62-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate, iQOO UI based Android 11 OS, LPDDR4x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The iQOO 7 Legend will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 series chipset, providing an unmatched gaming experience and enhanced photography capabilities.

It may feature a 16MP front-facing camera and its rear camera setup may include an OIS-assisted 48MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor.

The company has announced that it has partnered with Amazon India for its 6 series in the country. Both the phones will be available exclusively on Amazon.in.

LATEST UPDATES

