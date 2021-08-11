iQOO 8 likely to feature flat display, 120W fast charging: Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The upcoming iQOO 8 smartphone is likely to feature a flat display, while the iQOO 8 Pro will boast a curved screen, media reports said.

According to GizmoChina, Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO will unveil these smartphones on August 17.

iQOO will ship the iQOO 8 with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, the more powerful version of the Snapdragon 888 that boasts higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, citing a leakster, the report said.

The phone will also have support for 120W fast wired charging.

The report mentioned that the same source had also earlier posted on Weibo that the iQOO 8 Pro will have a 6.78-inches 2K120Hz LTPO curved screen which is the new 10-bit Samsung E5 AMOLED panel.

The pro model will also have a centered punch hole, DC dimming and a 517 PPI, the report said.

The report said thatiQOO 8 Pro will have an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, a 4500mAh battery, support for 120W fast wired charging and support for 50W fast wireless charging.

In July, the company announced that it has sold over 25 million devices globally.

–IANS

vc/vd