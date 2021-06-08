iQOO Z3 5G with Snapdragon 768G chip launched in India

Adv.

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) Smartphone brand iQOO on Tuesday unveiled the Z3 5G smartphone in India that is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform, 55W FlashCharge and 64MP auto focus main camera.

The iQOO Z3 5G is priced at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant, Rs 20,990 for the 8GB+128 GB variant and Rs 22,990 for the 8GB+256GB variant.

In iQOO Z3, the company used the technology of “Extended RAM” which can extend a part of the memory to be used as an extra RAM.

Simply put, with added 3GB RAM, the performance of an 8GB RAM is equivalent to that of a 11GB RAM.

The device will be available on Amazon.in and iQOO.com in two colour options — Ace Black andCyber Blue from June 8, the company said in a statement.

“Being the first smartphone to be launched in India with Snapdragon 768G processor, iQOO Z3 is a fully loaded performance pioneer, designed to deliver unrestricted gaming experience as well as novel photography and video shooting capabilities to Gen-Z customers,” said Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing, iQOO.

The Z3 is equipped with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth experience.

To prevent the phone from overheating, the Z3 has a five-layer Liquid Cooling System for high-load operations and gaming.

The iQOO Z3 is packed with a 4,400mAh battery combined with 55W FlashCharge technology.

According to the company, the device can charge up to 50 per cent in just 19 minutes and get full charge in 50 minutes.

The Z3 is equipped with 64MP main camera supported by GW3 sensor and f/1.79 aperture. iQOO Z3 also has an 8MP lense for a 120 degree wider view and a super macro lens to capture 4cm closeup shots.

The device offers a 16MP front camera for selfies.

–IANS

na/