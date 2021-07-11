Iran's Transport Ministry hit by cyberattack

Adv.

Tehran, July 11 (IANS) Iran’s Transport Ministry has confirmed that it was hit by a cyberattack, which caused the portal page of the Ministry and its affiliated pages to go offline.

“The issue is under investigation by technical experts of the Ministry,” the Ministry of Road and Urban Development was quoted by Iranian news network Press TV as saying on Saturday.

The attack came a day after chaos took over train stations across the country due to a cyberattack targeting the computer systems of the country’s national railway company, reports Xinhua news agency.

Press TV reported that “hackers had managed to infiltrate systems displaying arrivals and departures”.

Iran’s Telecommunications Ministry warned on Saturday of possible ransomware attacks, urging government departments to be in close contact with information security agency if they receive any ransomware message.

