Israeli security agency says it uncovers alleged Iranian espionage network

- Advertisement -

Jerusalem, Jan 13 (IANS) The Israeli Security Agency (ISA) has said that it has uncovered a suspected Iranian espionage network in the country and five suspects have been charged.

According to a statement from the ISA on Wednesday, some Israeli women kept in touch through Facebook with a man claiming to be a Jewish resident of Iran, who asked these women to carry out tasks for him.

- Advertisement -

The Iranian man paid the women for the tasks, said the statement.

The suspects were arrested after “extensive surveillance” and have been indicted on charges that were not specified, Xinhua news agency reported.

- Advertisement -

“This is a serious affair in which an Iranian espionage ring operating inside Israel was exposed and taken down,” a senior ISA official was quoted in the statement.

“The ISA will continue to foil Iran’s intelligence attempts, including by monitoring its online activities,” the unnamed official added.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

int/khz/