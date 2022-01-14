Israel's Elbit to provide Swedish Navy with combat management systems

- Advertisement -

Jerusalem, Jan 14 (IANS) Israeli defense electronics company, Elbit Systems has announced that it will provide the Swedish Navy with combat management systems.

Following a competitive tender process, Elbit was awarded a contract from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration to supply its Albatross systems for the Swedish Armed Forces, Xinhua news agency reported.

Elbit will supply the systems for the Sweden’s Sparo class mine countermeasures (MSM) vessels, intended to detect and hunt naval mines.

Albatross enables commanders and operators to receive a common operational picture correlating underwater detection and surface tracks, based on real time data, live video streaming and imagery data.

This allows expasion of the operational envelop, increased flexibility and effective decision during MSM missions.

