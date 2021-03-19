ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

ISRO to set up 'Space Technology Incubation Center' at NIT Rourkela

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Rourkela, March 19 (IANS) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that it is going to establish a ‘Space Technology Incubation Center’ (S-TIC) at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela.

The aim of establishing a S-TIC is to carry out research and product development in space technology and applications.

The upcoming centre will promote startups, capacity-building, innovations and research in space technology in the states Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand besides the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

ADVERTISEMENT

NIT Rourkela will provide its state-of-the-art laboratories, facilities and expert faculties to meet these objectives.

The space technology-related research and the products from the S-TIC will be utilised in future Space missions and will help nation building through ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ in space technology and applications domain, K. Sivan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary Department of Space, Government of India, said in a statement.

Students and research scholars will execute real projects given by ISRO of NIT Rourkela taking guidance from expert faculties, mentors from ISRO and relevant industries, Sivan added.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO will provide an annual Grant-in-Aid of Rs 2 crore for a period of up to two years to NIT Rourkela as seed money for setting up the S-TIC.

The seed money would be utilised for facility augmentation to carry out the research projects and product development taken from ISRO. NIT Rourkela will provide the required infrastructure inside its academic campus.

The key outcomes envisaged from the S-TIC include Research and innovation in space technology, product development, IPR, space start-up, business incubation, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU between ISRO and NIT Rourkela for setting up the S-TIC was signed on March 18, 2021 virtually. This collaboration with ISRO will open up new opportunities for research and development as well as space start-ups.

–IANS

vc/rt

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAbhishek Bachchan adds power to his name
Next articleOPPO F19 Pro series witnesses 70% growth on first day sale
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

World Cup: Indian shooters win two more gold (Ld)

Nicki Minaj's mother files $150 m lawsuit

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Nassau, March 21 (IANS) American rapper Nicki Minaj's mother, Carol Maraj, has filed a lawsuit against the man who was charged in connection...

Demi Lovato was minutes away from losing her life in 2018

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 21 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato has revealed that on the night of July 2018, when she had overdosed on drugs,...

Nia Sharma’s motto: If you’re sad, wear more lipstick

Fashion n Lifestyle Glamsham Bureau - 0
TV actress Nia Sharma has shared her mantra on social media along with a sizzling picture

Guess what Parineeti Chopra does when left alone

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has shared what she does when she is left alone in the vanity van

Bhumi Pednekar reveals her Sunday plan

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar on Sunday took to social media to share a smiling photograph of herself.In the photo,...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates