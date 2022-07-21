scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

ISRO's human space mission is for space tourism: Jitendra Singh

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) The Indian space agency is pursuing its human space mission – Gaganyaan – with an eye on space tourism, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is in the process of developing indigenous capabilities towards space tourism through the demonstration of human space flight capability to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Union Minister of State for Space Dr. Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha in response to a question.

He also said that the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) – the regulator for private sector space players – also seeks to promote active participation of the private sector in carrying out end-to-end space activities, which includes space tourism as well.

Singh also said the Department of Space is in the process of drafting a comprehensive, integrated Space Policy, which shall provide direction to the activities of the private Indian space industry.

–IANS

vj/vd

Previous articleBalance 400 acres to be acquired for 2nd space port in TN: Govt
Next articleDiscover joy with Amazon Prime Day on July 23 & 24
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Avika Gor

Pragya Jaiswal

Rashami Desai

Himanshi Khurana

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US