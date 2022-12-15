Italian Ravioli, Korean Bibimbap top dishes on Swiggy, Biryani most ordered again

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Biryani continued to set new records with 2.28 biryani orders per second on Swiggy in 2022 while foreign flavours like Italian Ravioli (a kind of pasta) and Korean Bibimbap (rice dish) were the most popular food choices, online food delivery platform said on Thursday.

Last year, more than 1 lakh new restaurants and cloud kitchens joined Swiggy across the country.

“Our hungriest customers came from Bengaluru with a single order worth Rs 75,378 during Diwali, followed by a customer in Pune who ordered burgers and fries for his entire team with a bill value of Rs 71,229,” said the food aggregator.

Customers placed their first orders in cities like Srinagar, Port Blair, Munnar, Aizawl, Jalna, Bhilwara and more.

Bengaluru emerged as the top city that saved the most with the ‘Swiggy One’ offering, as members in the city saved over Rs 100 crore, followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi.

One ‘Swiggy One’ member from Delhi alone saved the highest of Rs 2.48 lakh, according to the company.

‘Swiggy One’ is a membership programme that offers free deliveries, attractive prices and other privileges.

“Over 35 lakh customers came forward to tip our partners this year to the tune of Rs 53 crore and 100 per cent of these tips went to our delivery executives,a said the platform.

Swiggy saw over 23 per cent more searches for guilt-free food options this year. The most preferred time of the day when users opted for guilt free dishes was during the afternoon.

Fine food lovers from Mumbaikars contributed to over 30 per cent of all gourmet orders. A customer from Bengaluru alone placed a staggering 118 orders for gourmet dishes in just a week.

Meanwhile, Swiggy Instamart witnessed over 305 per cent growth in orders for tea and more than 273 for coffee.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy currently connects consumers to over 200,000 restaurant partners in hundreds of cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is now present in over 25 cities.

–IANS

na/svn/