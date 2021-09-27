itel forays into home audio category, unveils four new soundbars in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) In a bid to make the festive season more exciting, India’s most trusted smartphone brand itel announced that it has entered into home audio category with the launch of four new soundbars in the country.

Exclusively available on Amazon, the new line-up of itel soundbars caters to the ever-growing demand of at-home entertainment and the aspirations of audio enthusiasts, delivering dynamic sound output through advanced features.

itel has introduced India’s first soundbar — XE-SB1040 WL — with a 25.4 cm wireless woofer raising the bar of immersive home entertainment.

All the four models — itel XE-SB505, itel XE-SB515, XE-SB625 WL and XE-SB1040 WL are available for Rs 3899, Rs 6499, Rs 7999 and Rs 10,999, respectively, on Amazon.

“The need for immersive home entertainment has taken a center stage with enormous demand for premium audio products to elevate the audio experience,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“In India, the OTT market is estimated to reach about $15 billion by 2030. This fuels the demand for home audio solutions to empower the aspirers and millennials in Tier 2 and below towns,” Talapatra added.

With rising OTT consumption, there has been a surge in the demand for cinematic audio systems at home that improve the home entertainment experience for consumers.

Addressing this demand, the new itel Soundbar range comes with an array of technologically advanced features such as digital signal processing (DSP), deep bass woofers, multiple connectivity options including HDMI-ARC, FM, Bluetooth, USB and much more.

The foray into the home audio entertainment segment once again reiterates the brand positioning of ‘itel hai. Life sahi hai’ and the singular objective of ‘democratising technology for masses’.

“Our latest soundbar range fulfills the aspirations of music enthusiasts and cinema lovers who are looking for a high-quality and immersive sound experience from the comfort of their homes,” Talapatra said.

“We are excited to foray into the home audio category with a competitive range of soundbars including India’s first Soundbar with a 25.4 cm wireless woofer. We are confident that our latest offerings will be another feather of success for itel in India,” he added.

It is worth highlighting that itel’s in-depth understanding of consumer demands and aspirations has helped the brand to secure the number 1 position in the feature phones and sub-6K-smartphone segment.

The wide variety of itel product categories backed with an innovation-led technologically advanced product portfolio under the affordable price point has kept the growth trajectory flourishing for itel.

With this latest portfolio expansion, itel once again reinstates its commitment towards providing consumers with superior technology features at an affordable price point.

Experience superior sound for home entertainment:

itel XE-SB505 soundbar: This entry-level soundbar delivers 35W sound output amplifying the audio experience of a TV. The 12.7 cm (5) wired woofer provides punching bass and the four speaker design caters to the aspiration of enhanced audio even in compact rooms. With seamless Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity, it is very easy to connect the device with most phones, tablets, or music devices. For music lovers, the soundbar is also equipped with FM Radio and an SD card feature. The wall-mountable Soundbar becomes a stylish addition to the room owing to its wooden finish and trendy looks.

itel XE-SB515 soundbar: This fully loaded model by itel delivers 80W crystal clear sound output owing to the DSP that further refines audio signals. Its 13.3 cm (5.25) wired subwoofer delivers deep bass enhancing the overall sound quality. Multiple connectivity options such as HDMI-ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, Optical Input and SD Card access make it a complete package for a user looking at upgrading their home entertainment experience. Moreover, the slim and sleek design gives it a premium look.

itel XE-SB625 WL soundbar: Enter a new dimension of refined acoustics with this powerful 120W Soundbar. The 16.5 cm (6.5) woofer delivers strong bass and convenience owing to its wireless design. The sound clarity is enhanced further by the DSP providing a cinematic experience. For connectivity, you get to choose between Bluetooth, HDMI-ARC, AUX, USB, SD card and Optical Input. The premium metallic finish of the soundbar becomes a sophisticated addition to the overall room aesthetics. The device also comes with a remote control which makes it easy to control the soundbars features and sound levels.

itel XE-SB1040 WL soundbar: Packing 170W audio power, this powerful device is India’s first soundbar with a 25.4 cm (10) wireless woofer. The power output is supplemented by the thumping bass of the elegantly designed subwoofer that comes in a compact side table design, fitting perfectly in the Indian living room arrangement. With DSP, the soundbar enables a clear and rich sound output while multiple connectivity options such as H-ARC, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, SD card and Optical Input makes it compatible with most devices. A true work of art, the contemporary arc design beautifully enhances the look of your entertainment system.

All the soundbars can be controlled by a remote, so you don’t have to get up to change the settings.

–IANS

