itel unveils premium affordable smartphone Vision 2S with big display, 5000mAh battery

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) After the huge success of its premium-affordable Vision series in India, India’s most trusted smartphone brand itel on Tuesday launched an innovative next-generation smartphone — Vision 2S — at an affordable price of Rs 6,999.

With this launch, itel reinstates its commitment towards providing a seamless and superior smartphone experience at a highly affordable quotient to cater to the aspirations of new-age consumers.

“Today in the new world order, usage of a smartphone device has increased multi-fold with consumers spending more time on their mobile devices,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“Keeping this trend in mind, with the premium design and best-in-class features, Vision 2S comes with a power-packed battery to empower consumers with seamless smartphone experience,” Talapatra added.

Positioned as ‘Live Life Big Size’, Vision 2S is high on the battery capacity of 5000mAh and boasts a premium bigger Immersive 6.5-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display.

The smartphone is all set to be a game-changer with the premium design and technologically advanced features such as an AI-enabled vision camera, face unlock and fingerprint sensor for security, latest Android OS, fast processor, etc.

The smartphone also comes with an exclusive VIP offer where consumers can avail of free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase without paying any service charge.

“We are confident that Vision 2S will be a great success with better capabilities and trendy features will help customers meet their digital needs whether it is for studying, binge-watching or entertainment,” Talapatra said.

“The evolutionary upgrade of Vision 2S continues our legacy of democratizing technology for the masses and enriching customer’s smartphone experience at an affordable price point,” he added.

Fulfilling the aspirations of the millennials of tier 3 and below markets, itel Vision 2S comes loaded with premium features that will provide a magical experience to the consumers. The smartphone is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery to provide users with 24 days standby and 25 hours of talk time.

The new smartphone is clad in 6.5-inch HD+ Waterdrop with in-cell technology and a 2.5D curved fully laminated display. It is topped with a screen ratio of up to 90 per cent that will make the picture both wider and three-dimensional and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

It is further adorned with 1600*720 pixels resolution for immersive and brighter video viewing.

The upgraded AI Power Master offers intelligent and automatic power management that helps to save battery by automatically turning on power-saving mode, sleep mode, application power management, application activation, AI Screen Light management, and power to provide maximum output.

The smartphone on the rear packs a dual AI camera with an 8MP primary sensor It sports a 5MP camera on the front for selfies with AI Beauty Mode for ensuring bright and clear selfies, even in low light areas making the picture experience worth capturing.

Running on the latest Android 11 (Go Edition) operating system, Vision 2S is powered with a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor for seamless multitasking functionality.

In terms of memory configurations, the phone comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone also comes with dual security features like fast face unlock and a multi-feature fingerprint sensor for easy unlock.

The device is available in three gradient tones such as Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, and Deep Blue.

–IANS

vc/in