itel’s exclusive VIP offer on Vision 1 PRO with free 1 time screen replacement

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) itel on Tuesday announced its unique and exclusive ‘VIP offer on itel Vision 1 PRO where consumers can avail free one-time screen replacement of a broken screen within 100 days of purchase.

The offer comes with the latest stock of flagship smartphone itel Vision 1 PRO that comes with a VIP card to avail the scheme.

“We recognize that people spend a considerable amount of money to buy smartphones and are always concerned about high screen replacement costs, in case of damage. The latest scheme has been rolled out to offer our Vision 1 PRO users with one-time screen replacement without paying any additional amount. Aligned with the brand vision of ‘itel hai. Life Sahi Hai’, the VIP service will offer customers some peace of mind and enable them to make the most out of their smartphone purchase. With this unique initiative, we are glad to be the amongst the top few smartphone brand in India to offer this service without charging any service cost for screen replacement,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said in a statement.

The offer is applicable pan India and users can repair the damaged or broken screen of their smartphones at all authorized Carlcare service centres, without paying any additional amount like offer and service cost which otherwise costs up to Rs 999 and also additional saving of LCD price for smartphones which is one of the highest price components in mobile phone.

According to the company, itel Vision 1 PRO is a complete package in under 7k smartphone range that boasts trendy technological features like a 6.52-inch Waterdrop display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an extra bright display.

The flagship smartphone is loaded with superior features such as Fingerprint Sensor, Face-unlock features with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM. itel Vision 1 PRO runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and is powered by a 4000mAh non-removable battery. It is available at Rs 6,899 only.

itel has already established its leadership in both the smartphone and feature phone segment. As per the recent CMR survey, itel is considered as the most trustworthy brand in the sub Rs 7,000 segment and Leader in less than Rs 5,000 segment.

