ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 26 (IANS) Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s aerospace company Blue Origin is delaying the maiden flight launch of its New Glenn rocket to the fourth quarter of 2022. The flight was earlier scheduled for sometime this year.

The decision comes after the company lost out on a key Pentagon project to rival firms United Launch Alliance and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Blue Origin on Thursday said that its team has been in contact with all of its customers to ensure that the new schedule meets their launch needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This updated maiden flight target follows the recent Space Force decision to not select New Glenn for the National Security Space Launch (NSSL) Phase 2 Launch Services Procurement (LSP),” the company said, adding that it remains committed to serving the US national defence mission.

Named after astronaut John Glenn, New Glenn is a partially reusuable heavy-lift rocket designed to launch commercial satellites and national security payloads.

The company said that New Glenn is proceeding to fulfill its current commercial contracts, pursue a large and growing commercial market, and enter into new civil space launch contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent milestones include completion of a New Glenn first stage mockup simulator, completion of a structural test facility, and hardware milestones for tanks, stage modules, and composite fairings.

Blue Origin has invested more than $2.5 billion in facilities and infrastructure at all sites, including $1 billion invested in the rebuild of historic LC-36, which is nearing completion.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

gb/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articlePlant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Barry Jenkins ‘The Underground Railroad’ to premiere on May 14

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Amazon Prime Video announced today that the limited series 'The Underground Railroad', from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins, will premiere on May 14
Read more
News

Allahabad HC denies anticipatory bail to Amazon head

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Allahabad High Court has refused to grant anticipatory bail to Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Sellers Service Pvt Ltd, which is showing 'Tandav' web series online.
Read more
Technology

Number of digitally skilled workers to grow 9X in India by 2025

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The number of workers in India requiring digital skills will need to increase nine times by 2025, and...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Plant-based diet may improve cardiac function, cognitive health

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, Feb 26 (IANS) Want to improve your cardiac function, cognitive health? Plant-based diets may help, say researchers.The study suggests that by...

S. Korea nears 13mn 5G users in Jan: Report

India tablet market records 14.7% growth in 2020, Lenovo leads

Novel chip simplifies Covid testing, delivers results on phone

Work from home leading to eye, hearing issues: G'gram docs

Twitter aims to hit $7.5B in annual revenue in 2023: Dorsey

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021