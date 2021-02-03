ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced to step down as CEO; transition to a new position as executive chair of the Amazon board in the third quarter this year.

By IANS
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
ADVERTISEMENT

In a significant development, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has announced to step down as CEO and a transition to a new position as executive chair of the Amazon board in the third quarter this year.

Andy Jassy, who is the CEO of the company’s profit-making Cloud arm Amazon Web Services (AWS), will replace Bezos.

“Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it’s hard to put attention on anything else,” Bezos said late on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As Exec Chair I will stay engaged in important Amazon initiatives but also have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions.”

Bezos has served as Amazon’s CEO since he founded the company in 1994, making his venture one of the most dominant technology firms in the world.

The journey also made him the richest human on Earth, with a net worth of nearly $180 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jassy has led AWS since it was founded in 2003 and was named the CEO of AWS in 2016.

In Amazon’s most-recent earnings report in December, AWS generated revenues of $11.6 billion, an annual run rate of more than $46 billion.  –ians/na/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNick Jonas wants to have many kids with Priyanka Chopra
Next articleAmazon surpasses $100B in quarterly revenue for 1st time
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Sony sold 4.5M PlayStation 5 consoles in 2020 as demand surges

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Sony on Wednesday revealed that it sold 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020, as several fans...
Read more
Technology

Top India challenges ahead for new Amazon CEO

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) A toughened upcoming ecommerce policy, legal feuds, the imposition of new taxes and widespread anger among the leading...
Read more
Technology

Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai congratulate Jeff Bezos on new role

IANS - 0
San Francisco, Feb 3 (IANS) With Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announcing his decision to step down from his role as CEO of the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021