World Technology

JioPages now available for Android TV users

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Reliance Jio’s revamped made-in-India browser JioPages has made its debut on Google Play for Android TV users.

The browser provides an enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page load, efficient media streaming and encrypted connection, the company said in a statement.

The browser supports eight Indian languages — Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Gujarati, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. Users also have the option of customising news feed according to their preferred language.

JioPages was earlier available only for Jio Set-Top-Box (STB). After its success on Jio STB, it is now available for all Android TV users, globally, the company said.

Users can watch trending news in their preferred language and even download e-newspapers to read news on a bigger screen.

In addition to this, JioPages sends notifications only on topics that are either important or of interest to the user.

The browser automatically categorises downloads according to the file type — image, video, document or pages. This makes file management easier for the user.

The “Incognito” mode enables private browsing by preventing browsing history from being stored in the system.

On JioPages, the user has the option of setting a four-digit security PIN or fingerprint as an access code to the Incognito mode.

The browser blocks unsolicited ads and popups to provide users a seamless browsing experience.

–IANS

