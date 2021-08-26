Kannada panel seeks correction of K'taka place-names on Google Maps

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru, Aug 25 (IANS) The Kannada Development Authority, a nodal agency appointed by the Karnataka government to monitor implementation of Kannada language in policies and programmes, has demanded Google India correct the names of state’s cities and villages which have been wrongly mentioned.

Noted film director and authority President T.S.Nagabharana shot off a letter in this regard to the office of Google India Private Ltd located in the city.

“Many names of villages and cities have been wrongly mentioned on Google Maps. This has come to our notice. We have also noted that Google India is trying to reach out to the users in recent days,” he stated in the letter dated August 21.

With tourists relying on Google Maps to reach their destinations, the authority said that against this backdrop, it is advised to correct the names of villages and cities that have been mentioned wrongly. It said that the authority is ready to extend its help to the company, if needed.

