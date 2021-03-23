ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Karnataka launches e-learning initiative for NEET, JEE aspirants

By Glamsham Bureau
Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Karnataka on Monday launched e-learning initiative, GetCETgo, aimed at giving an online crash course to aspirants for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) to help them crack these examinations.

At the launch of the initiative at Vidhan Soudha here, Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who holds the Higher Education portfolio, told reporters that this course facilitates learning, revision, and taking up tests.

“This initiative is intended to cater to over two lakh students. We aim to provide quality crash course content at a cost of less than Rs 40 per registered student,” he said.

The Deputy CM said that coaching through GetCETgo, which now has a Google rating of 4.3, would be made available from the coming academic year and KEA will be entrusted with this responsibility.

He said that the GetCETgo, introduced by Karnataka in 2020 in association with Digilearn Private Ltd, is blended as a unique combination of technology and content.

“This initiative is backed by chapter synopsis, classwork, revision, homework, and mock tests… GetCETgo is developed into a structured ecosystem for the students to study and benefit from. With the focus being on providing a real-time test experience, there is a rigorous analytics system in place which displays the results and reflects the student’s position against the performance of other test-takers,” he said.

Narayana stated that this has the objective of increasing the number of students of Karnataka in IITs.

GetCETgo is available through the web portal, an android app, and YouTube Channel, he said.

He claimed that the initiative comes with loads of support services such as login support, tech back-end support, doubt clarification and 24/7 customer service too.

Launching this initiative, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that the crash course, introduced last year, exclusively meant to provide coaching for KCET and NEET examinations, but this time around, the government decided to include crash courses to coach aspirants of JEE examinations as well.

“In the wake of the outbreak of Covid pandemic last year, the government felt the need to help several students who went off track with their examination preparation and access to academic content had become very limited. The GetCETgo initiative launched to help offset these challenges,” he said.

The CM maintained that this initiative would be more beneficial to students who belong to backward sections.

–IANS

nbh/vd

