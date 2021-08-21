KDEM sets up Mysuru as part of 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative

- Advertisement -

Mysuru, Aug 21 (IANS) The third office of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), which has the objective of increasing the sector’s contribution to 30 per cent of the SGDP, was inaugurated in Mysuru on Friday.

Inaugurating the new office which is being set up at the Silver Spirit Technology Park, state Electronics and IT Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said it will work focusing on the growth of the digital industry in the Mysuru cluster.

Noting this was KDEM’s third office after Bengaluru and Hubbali, he said: “Mysuru and other clusters like Hubballi and Mangaluru are expected to contribute more than 5 per cent of overall tech economy by 2030. To strengthen the digital economy, the government will focus on improving connectivity even to remote parts, providing 24-hour electricity and reducing rural-urban divide by establishing the needed infrastructure.”

KDEM aims to attract investments for the IT/ITeS sector in the state and to create 10 lakh jobs by 2025. It works to achieve the target by focusing on 5 verticals of IT products & services, innovation & startups, electronic system design & manufacturing (ESDM), ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, and ‘Talent Accelerator’, he said.

Noting Mysuru is not only a city of culture but also has a heritage of technological innovations, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the titular head of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, said that the city will become a cybersecurity hub in the near future.

KDEM Chairman B.V. Naidu said the aim of KDEM, a joint initiative of industry and the government to drive ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ mission and create 10 lakh job opportunities in the identified clusters, is going to be a reality and Mysuru is becoming a promising destination for Global Capability Centres and ESDM.

–IANS

mka/vd