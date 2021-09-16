Kerala Startup Mission's digital hub to be launched on Sat

- Advertisement -

Kochi, Sep 16 (IANS) The state-of-the-art digital hub set up by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in Kochi, which is billed as South Asia’s largest product development centre for startups, is now ready and will be commissioned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

Set up in over 2 lakh square feet of built-up space in Kalamassery, the digital hub has the capacity to support 200 startups.

It houses a design incubator, healthcare incubator, Center of Excellence (CoE) for Mouser Electronics, co-working spaces, design studios, investors hive and an innovation centre.

KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M. Thomas said that this is being turned into a destination for designing and prototyping and the hub will be open for international organisations and institutions to build world-class products.

“To start with, the hub will accommodate 200 startups giving direct employment opportunities to 2,500 talents,” said Thomas.

Founded in 2006, KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities.

–IANS

sg/arm