KGMU develops app for orthopaedic issues in kids

- Advertisement -

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) A team of experts from the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has developed a mobile phone application that will answer all queries related to orthopaedic and trauma issues in children.

Named ‘Bal Asthi Mitra’, the app will be available for free download at the Google Play Store.

- Advertisement -

The app, developed by KGMU’s paediatric orthopaedic department, is designed to answer queries on club foot, first aid methods, transportation of children to the hospital with orthopaedic emergencies and other such difficulties.

The department in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Orthopaedic Association (UPOA) has also held a state level skill enhancement programme on the use, relevance and importance of the ‘Ponseti technique’ of plaster for clubfoot correction in children.

- Advertisement -

With over 80 participants, the programme aimed at training and educating doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the technique which can reduce the requirement for surgical correction of clubfoot by more than 80 per cent.

“The technique was first used in Uganda in the 1980s and has been in practice ever since but not many expert hands are available to tackle the technicality to perfection, especially in the rural and peripheral areas, from where most patients of clubfoot arise,” said Professor Ajai Singh, head of the KGMU’s paediatric orthopaedic department.

- Advertisement -

“At KGMU everyday, we do over 25 such plasters in the OPD. And if doctors and their staff get well versed with this cost-effective method, we can reduce both, the requirement for surgery and the risk of a relapse. The success rate is very high with the technique, so if administered very early on, it can cure the child fully and even if brought in late, it can reduce the risk of surgery to a large percentage,” he added.

To fill the gap of having the right skill for using the Ponseti technique, KGMU is also disseminating its treatment protocol at for a wider knowledge base.

–IANS

amita/ksk/