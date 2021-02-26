ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Kia partnership with Apple for EV project ‘still possible’

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul/New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Hyundai Motor along with its affiliate Kia have said they are not in talks with Apple for an electric car manufacturing project but now, a new has claimed that a partnership may still be possible for Kia, claiming that negotiations with Apple are not completely canceled.

According to a new report from South Korean news site Chosun Biz, Apple and Kia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year, “agreeing to pursue cooperation in eight sectors, including electric vehicles”.

“Even if the negotiations on electric vehicles fail, there are many items that can be negotiated in other fields, so we are still optimistic about the possibility of a partnership between the two sides,” the report said on Thursday, citing sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, Kia and Apple are also discussing cooperation in “last mile” mobility, with Kia’s electric scooters, it added.

The first Apple electric car was reported to to be built on Hyundai’s electric vehicle platform and the initial model could lead to new vehicles built in association with General Motors and European manufacturer PSA.

In a note to investors, TF Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple’s deep collaboration with current automakers (Hyundai Group, General Motors and PSA) who have extensive development, production and qualification experience “will significantly shorten the Apple Car development time and create a time-to-market advantage”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuo believes that the earliest possible date for an Apple car to hit the market is 2025.

The Apple car is rumoured to feature LiDAR technology which could add a lot of depth to onboard Artificial Intelligence (AI) functions. The vehicle is expected to use a “C1” chip based on the A12 Bionic processor with in-cabin AI capabilities such as eye-tracking.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSpicing up film titles with intriguing spins
Next articleNew Twitter tool to let users block, mute abusive accounts
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter aims to hit $7.5B in annual revenue in 2023: Dorsey

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Twitter aims to more than double its total annual revenue to over $7.5 billion in 2023 with at...

TikTok agrees to pay $92M in privacy lawsuit in US

FB disagrees with Oversight Board on tweaking Covid policies

New Twitter tool to let users block, mute abusive accounts

Samsung Galaxy M12 in India next month for around Rs 12K

YouTube announces supervised content, more parental control

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021