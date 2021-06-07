Lancet raised eyebrows with highly political editorial that attacked Modi: Chellaney

Adv.

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Strategic affairs author Brahma Chellaney has raised questions about medical journal Lancets ties with PLA linked scientists and a recent editorial where it attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe”.

In a tweet, Chellaney said, “The Lancet’s ties to PLA-linked scientists may explain why early on it published letter clearing Wuhan lab of blame. It was instrumental in discrediting hydroxychloroquine for Covid treatment by publishing a fake study, which it later retracted after destroying confidence in HCQ”

“More recently, The Lancet raised more eyebrows by publishing a highly political editorial that attacked Modi, including for “attempting to stifle criticism.” It warned of “a staggering 1 million deaths” by Aug. 1, with Modi “presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe”, the tweet said.

“The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates that India will see a staggering 1 million deaths from COVID-19 by Aug 1. If that outcome were to happen, Modi’s Government would be responsible for presiding over a self-inflicted national catastrophe. India squandered its early successes in controlling COVID-19”, Lancet had said in the editorial.

“Until April, the government’s COVID-19 taskforce had not met in months. The consequences of that decision are clear before us, and India must now restructure its response while the crisis rages. The success of that effort will depend on the government owning up to its mistakes, providing responsible leadership and transparency, and implementing a public health response that has science at its heart”, Lancet said.

“Local governments have begun taking disease containment measures, but the federal government has an essential role in explaining to the public the necessity of masking, social distancing, halting mass gatherings, voluntary quarantine, and testing. Modi’s actions in attempting to stifle criticism and open discussion during the crisis are inexcusable”, Lancet said.

–IANS

