Large tonnage products for 2 N plants to sail to India June-end

Chennai, June 18 (IANS) Russia’s integrated nuclear power player Rosatom on Friday said shipment of large-tonnage products for two 1,000 MW atomic power plants at Tamil Nadu’s Kudankulam is scheduled by this month end.

According to Rosatom, the total weight of the batch is 267 tons.

India’s atomic power company Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) is building four 1,000 MW nuclear power plants in Kudankulam – Units 3-6.

Rosatom also said an NPCIL official had visited Energomashspetsstal PJSC this month to accept and testing of blanks of the reactor equipment for Units 5 and 6.

“In the presence of the NPCIL inspector and other specialists of the nuclear industry, seven large-tonnage blanks for the steam generator and the reactor vessel of Units V and VI of the Kudankulam NPP (Nuclear Power Plant) were successfully tested,” it said.

All parameters and characteristics of products correspond to the technical requirements of the customer, Rosatom said.

