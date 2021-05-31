Adv.
WorldTechnology

Latest Intel chip brings 5GHz speeds to thin, light laptops

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Chip giant Intel on Monday announced some exciting products at the virtual ‘Computex 2021’ tech event, including a pair of new 11th Gen mobile U-series chips, one of which marks the first 5.0GHz clock speed for thin and light laptops.

The two new mobile U-series processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are called Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7.

The Core i7-1195G7 is the one that is the most powerful one, achieving 5.0GHz clock speed.

The new 11th Gen mobile chips offer four-core and eight-threads configurations, along with Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics.

Along with the new processors, Intel also announced its latest 5G modem solution for laptops.

The new modem is a collaboration between Intel, Mediatek and Fibocom, offering sub-6GHz 5G support and integrated eSIM technology.

Earlier this month, Intel launched the new 11th Generation Intel Core H-series mobile processors — code-named “Tiger Lake-H”.

The Intel Core i9-11980HK delivers the highest performance in laptops, reaching speeds of up to 5.0 gigahertz (GHz).

“These new H-series processors are an exciting extension of our 11th Gen mobile family with double-digit single-core and multi-core performance improvements, leading gameplay, direct-attached storage and 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes for true enthusiast-level platform bandwidth,” Chris Walker, Intel corporate VP and GM of the Mobile Client Platforms Group, had said in a statement.

–IANS

na/

