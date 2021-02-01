ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Launch of China's commercial carrier rocket fails

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Beijing, Feb 1 (IANS) The launch of the second SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket, developed by a Chinese private space company, scheduled on Monday was unsuccessful.

Abnormal performance was identified during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 4:15 p.m. (Beijing Time), reports Xinhua news agency.

The cause of the failure is under investigation, the launch center said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In December last year, China launched a new remote sensing satellite which will be used for scientific experiments.

The satellite, Yaogan-33, was launched aboard a Long March-4C rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully. It was the 357th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.

The mission also sent a micro and nano technology experiment satellite into orbit.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMobile industry 'disappointed' with Budget proposals: ICEA
Next articleAkamai acquires Inverse to boost IoT security services
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Twitter unblocks high-profile accounts in India

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Twitter has restored several accounts of high-profile celebrities and organisations, including actor Sushant Singh, Caravan magazine, Kisan Ekta...

Spotify arrives in South Korea amid fierce competition

Elon Musk to send 1st all-civilian mission to space this year

Google to use Wikipedia for reliable info on Search results

Google to pay $3.8M to 5,500 current employees, job applicants

Soon unlock your iPhone via Apple Watch even with a mask...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021