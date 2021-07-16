Lava announces Android 11 update for its smartphones

Adv.

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Homegrown smartphone brand Lava International on Friday announced the Android 11 update for its Z2, Z4, Z6 and MyZ triple-camera variant smartphones.

The update will be first rolled out for Z4, Z6, and MyZ models from July 25 onwards while Z2 users will receive the update in the subsequent months.

Lava Z2, Z4, Z6 and My Z were launched together in January this year with stock Android 10 OS, the company said in a statement.

The new software update will be released as an OTA to the users, who will receive a notification once it reaches them.

The users will have a choice to either download it immediately or do it later by simply going to their phone settings.

The Android 11 update will enable Lava users to experience exciting and improved features like screen recording, chat bubbles, dark mode scheduling and digital well-being.

In addition to this, the new Android will provide improved user privacy, a better media controller, and an easy conversation and notification manager.

The software for Android R has been developed by Indian engineers, and strong Indian R&D has powered Lava to provide consumers with consistent Android upgrades, the company said.

The brand will continue to provide such updates in the future as it is ramping up its investments in R&D, it added.

–IANS

