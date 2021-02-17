ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Leadership cannot be developed in shackles: PM Modi (2nd lead)

By IANS
New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Addressing the Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 through video conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his government is well aware that future leadership cannot develop in shackles. “Therefore, the government is trying to free the tech industry from unnecessary regulation.”

“At a time when the world is looking at India with new hope, the government has full confidence in the citizens of the country, on startups and on innovators. With this confidence, self-certification is being encouraged. In the last six years, the solutions that the IT industry has prepared have been incorporated as an integral part of governance,” he further said.

The PM elaborated: “We have been told: Whatever the challenge, we should not consider ourselves weak or flee from facing the challenge. During the Coronavirus pandemic, India’s knowledge and science have not just proved themselves, they have evolved themselves. In New India, every Indian is keen on progress. Our government understands this spirit of the youth of a new India. The aspirations of more than 130 crore Indians inspire us to move forward rapidly.”

The Nasscom Technology & Leadership Forum 2021 is being held from Feb 17th to 19th. The theme for this year’s event is ‘Shaping the Future Towards a Better Normal’. As many as 1600 delegates from more than 30 countries will participate and 30 products will be showcased during the three-day event.

