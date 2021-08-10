HomeWorldTechnology

Lenovo announces 4th chapter of 'Rise of Legion' tournament

By Glamsham Bureau
Lenovo announces 4th chapter of 'Rise of Legion' tournament
Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Global technology leader Lenovo on Tuesday announced the fourth chapter of Rise of Legion (ROL), with Apex Legends, which is being conducted across the Indian subcontinent for gaming enthusiasts.

The company has invited gamers from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to participate from the safety of their homes. It has a prize pool of around Rs 3 lakh.

“We need a stronger gaming community in India and that is what we, at Lenovo are striving to create. We are empowering the ecosystem with powerful machines from our Legion portfolio and esports platforms,” Amit Doshi – Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“In this edition of Rise of Legion tournament, we look forward to seeing Apex Legends fans and gamers sharpen their skills and set new benchmarks in the esports arena. May the best team win!” Doshi added.

This is the first-of-its-scale esports tournament for Apex Legends — a popular battle royale gaming title across South Asia. With an active community in the subcontinent, Lenovo takes its global partnership with Apex Legends to the next level.

This Rise of Legion tournament is expecting participation from over 200 teams competing for a prize pool of around Rs 3 lakhs, along with rewards which will be distributed to the top six teams in the tournament.

The first Qualifier round starts on August 11, and the Finals will be held between September 3-5.

Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy livestreams of the matches and witness the teams battle it out for the winning position, the company said.

–IANS

vc/bg

