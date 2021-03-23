ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Lenovo brings Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop to India

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru, March 23 (IANS) Lenovo on Tuesday launched a new light-weight laptop called Yoga Slim 7i Carbon at a starting price of Rs 1,19,990 in India.

The laptop is available on Lenovo.com and will arrive on other channels from March 25.

The 13-inch laptop with quad-HD display offers a 91 per cent active area ratio in modern 16:10 proportions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ultra-wide-angle display offers over 4 million pixels at 227 ppi for sharp text and crisp images, while 300-nit brightness increases outdoor visibility, the company said in a statement.

“Given the significance of laptops in the current scenario, we want to ensure this machine delivers excellent mobile performance with Intel’s latest 11th Gen processor — making it a perfect fit for business professionals and content creators who are always on the move,” said Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India.

The Intel Evo platform brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, and long-lasting battery life to the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon, the company said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Intel Evo verified laptops are co-engineered and designed to ensure exceptional experiences from anywhere. They offer best-in-class performance in innovative form factors, and set the bar across responsiveness, battery, and connectivity,” added George Chacko, Director Global Account (Lenovo), Asia Pacific and Japan, Intel.

The laptop optimises time and effort with a range of AI-powered smart features.

The Lenovo ‘Smart Assist’ offers a safer, smarter platform that boasts of features such as zero-touch login, lock with presence detection and facial recognition, and AI-powered attention-sensing using Glance by Mirametrix.

ADVERTISEMENT

The laptop streamlines the day with Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Lenovo Q-Control, using Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to overdrive system performance and extend battery life.

In addition, the Lenovo Vantage application enables deeper customisation of smart settings, added protection from security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance issues.

–IANS

vc/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndia will win ODI series vs England 3-0, says Vaughan
Next articleLG Electronics to step up 6G tech development
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...
Read more
News

Suraj Sharma shares what inspired his character in 'The Illegal'

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Suraj Sharma says the story of his new film "The Illegal" is a lot similar to his personal...
Read more
News

The Illegal: Small film, big impact (IANS Review; Rating: * * * and 1/2)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
The Illegal (film on Amazon Prime); Cast: Suraj Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Adil Hussain, Neelima Azim, Iqbal Theba, Hannah Masi, Jay Ali; Direction: Danish...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Ajay Devgn wants fans to call him 'Sudarshan', sets off talk of OTT debut

You can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin in US: Elon Musk

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 24 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that people in the US can now buy a Tesla with...

Amazfit T-Rex Pro smartwatch to launch in India this month

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartwatch brand Amazfit announced on Wednesday that it is all set to bring the rugged and outdoor smartwatch...

OPPO sells F19 Pro phones worth Rs 2,300cr in 3 days

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday said it has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three...

Strong smartphone biz helps Xiaomi log solid growth in 2020

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hong Kong, March 24 (IANS) Xiaomi on Wednesday reported a robust performance driven by its smartphone business last year, with a total revenue...

Dream Sports closes $400M funding round

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Dream Sports, a homegrown company that owns brands such as fantasy sports platform Dream11, FanCode, and DreamX, on Wednesday...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates