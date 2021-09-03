Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop launched in India

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Lenovo on Friday launched the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors in the Indian market.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 77,990 on Lenovo.com, all other ecommerce channels, and offline stores as well.

- Advertisement -

“The latest entrant in the IdeaPad series is another step towards offering a laptop which is a champion of creativity, reliability, multi-tasking, and effortless portability. It oozes style and performance with a host of smart features which make it a perfect device to create, play, work, educate and entertain,” Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS anti-glare display. One can also choose the other variant which features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and 350nits brightness. The 14-inch variant is 17.9 mm thin and weighs approximately 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch variant is 18.4 mm thin and weighs 1.9 kg.

- Advertisement -

The laptop is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors. It also comes with multiple options for graphics by NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon.

The Slim 5 Pro is also houses dual array microphones that work alongside Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa.

- Advertisement -

The laptop also comes with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys, that are engineered for tactile control, keying accuracy, improved ergonomics, with optional backlighting.

–IANS

wh/ksk/