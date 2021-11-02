Lenovo launches its first education-focused tablet

- Advertisement -

Beijing, Nov 2 (IANS) Lenovo has launched its first education-focused tablet the Lenovo Tianjiao Pad with a Helio G90T SoC in China.

The Lenovo Tianjiao Pad is priced at 1,299 yen (approx Rs 15,100) and it will be available for purchase in the region starting November 10.

The tablet features a dual-tone rear finish consisting of metal-plastic build with an IP52 rating, and comes in a single Silver White color option. It measures 258.4 x 163 x 7.5mm in dimensions, weighs 490 grams.

The device features an 11-inch TDDI LCD panel with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and 400 nits of brightness. The screen is TAceV Rheinland-certified for low blue light emission.

The tablet houses a 13MP primary camera with auto-focus and an 8MP front-facing camera along with a ToF camera for facial recognition.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C port, and 4 x pogo pins for official keyboard accessory. The device runs ZUI 13 based on Android 11.

The tablet comes with 4W quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and dual microphones. It is backed by a 7,7000mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

